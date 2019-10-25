Home

Mary G. Szczesiul

Mary G. Szczesiul Obituary
Mary G. (nee Sznaider) Szczesiul, 90, of Westland, died peacefully October 22, 2019, surrounded by family and love. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Walter John Szczesiul; dearest mother of Matthew (Barbara), Joseph (Carmen), Mary Alison Finn, Andrew (Karen), Karen Elizabeth, Anthony (Stacy) and Carolyn Susan; cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary Cause of Our Joy Catholic Church, Westland, 8200 N Wayne Road, Westland, MI 48185. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Special Olympics: https://give.specialolympics.org.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 27, 2019
