Mary G. (nee Sznaider) Szczesiul, 90, of Westland, died peacefully October 22, 2019, surrounded by family and love. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Walter John Szczesiul; dearest mother of Matthew (Barbara), Joseph (Carmen), Mary Alison Finn, Andrew (Karen), Karen Elizabeth, Anthony (Stacy) and Carolyn Susan; cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary Cause of Our Joy Catholic Church, Westland, 8200 N Wayne Road, Westland, MI 48185. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Special Olympics: https://give.specialolympics.org.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 27, 2019