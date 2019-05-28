The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
May 26, 2019 Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Cecil. Loving mother of Debbie (Leo) Sadowski, Rick (Jan) Gunthner, and Susan (Dennis) Fowler. Predeceased by her daughter Vickie Gunthner Gordon. Proud grandmother of 9, and great grandmother of 17. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm with a 7pm funeral service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 29, 2019
