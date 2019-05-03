|
|
Stief, Mary J., age 83 of Clinton Township, Michigan died Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born June 22, 1935 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada to the late George Leonard Lowry, MD and his wife Edna Newland Lowry. On June 25, 1960 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan she was united in marriage to Kirwin H. Stief, MD. Together they would celebrate their 29th Wedding Anniversary. Dr. Stief preceded his wife in death April 13, 1990. Mrs. Stief graduated from Harper Hospital in Detroit as a registered nurse. She was head nurse in the pediatric unit where she would meet her future husband. Later she would be employed as office manager for her husband Dr. Kirwin Stief, a well-known Mount Clemens ophthalmologist. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Mount Clemens, where she was involved with the Bell Ringers, Choir and served as a deacon. Active with St. Joseph Hospital Women’s Auxiliary (now known as Henry Ford Hospital), she was also passionate about Girl Scout of America as well as the DBE (Daughters of the British Empire). On a personal note, she enjoyed reading, the theatre and traveling. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Survived by children, Michelle (Lawrence) Harm, Jr., William (Cathleen) Stief and Charles Stief, grandchildren Danielle Harm, Andrew Harm, Blake Harm, Sarah Stief, Megan Stief and Nicholas Stief. Preceded in death by brothers, Robert and John Lowry. Cremation services have been entrusted to the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan. Memorial service Saturday, May 11, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 168 Cass Ave., Mount Clemens, Michigan at 11:00 am. Family will receive friends at the church starting at 10:00 am. Contributions may be addressed to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Girl Scout of America, DBE (Daughters of the British Empire) or First Presbyterian Church. Share memories with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 5, 2019