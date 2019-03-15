Nadlonek, Mary Jane, 92, from Warren, MI, passed away on March 2, 2019. Mary graduated from Messmer High School, Milwaukee, WI and received her Dental Hygienist degree from Marquette University. Mary practiced as a Dental Hygienist in Center Line, Michigan. She was married to the late John Nadlonek on April 23, 1949 in Milwaukee, WI. She is survived by sons Bob (Carol) Nadlonek, Jim (Darlene) Nadlonek and daughter-in-law Carol (wife of Bill). Her grandchildren include Ryan, Jill, Nicole, Laura, Greg, Kristin and Danielle. Her great grandchildren include Lena, Seger, Tom, Anna, Brody and Camille. She was preceded in death by her son, Bill Nadlonek. A Military Service will be held on April 12, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Fort Logan National Cemetery. The Memorial and Life Celebration will be held at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Highlands Ranch, CO at 11:00 AM followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to the Penrickton Center for Blind Children, Taylor, MI to honor your special memories of Mary: Penrickton Center for Blind Children. For more information, please see Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary