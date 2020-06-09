Mary Jane Ruth Ploe, age 76, of Sterling Heights, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Loving wife of the late Joseph Ploe; dear sister of Judith (the late Richard) Michalak; caring aunt of the Donna (Tim) Bojke, Kevin Balint, Kim (Terry) Renauld, Ronny (Marcy) Couts, Renae Doulette, Judy (Jerry) Major, Michael (Carol) Balint, and Dennis (Mary) Balint. She is also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews, extended family, and close friends. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 am until 1 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home 23000 Schoenherr Rd in Warren. Burial to take place at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East.



