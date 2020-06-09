Mary Jane Ploe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Ruth Ploe, age 76, of Sterling Heights, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Loving wife of the late Joseph Ploe; dear sister of Judith (the late Richard) Michalak; caring aunt of the Donna (Tim) Bojke, Kevin Balint, Kim (Terry) Renauld, Ronny (Marcy) Couts, Renae Doulette, Judy (Jerry) Major, Michael (Carol) Balint, and Dennis (Mary) Balint. She is also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews, extended family, and close friends. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 am until 1 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home 23000 Schoenherr Rd in Warren. Burial to take place at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved