Mary “Cookie” Lothamer, 84, of Sterling Heights, passed away peacefully September 21, 2020. She was born August 5, 1936 to the late Alois A. and Lucielle A. Paret. Mary graduated from St. Catherine’s high school in 1956. She married the love of her life, Robert John “R.J.” Lothamer on January 4, 1958, who preceded her in death on April 14, 1995. Mary was a parishioner at St. Ephrem Catholic Church, Sterling Heights. Mary loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her twin sister, Margaret Groves, and dearest friend of over 80 years, Suzanne Swieben. On Monday’s, you could find the “Golden Girls” hanging out at Macomb Mall; and on Tuesday evenings, Mary enjoyed a home cooked meal and movie date with her youngest sister, Jane, and her nieces, Allecia and Angelina. She is survived by her son and “daughter” in-law, Ron (June) Lothamer; siblings, William (Shirley) Paret, Margaret (Robert) Groves, James (Linda) Paret, Jane (Steve) Boscarino; Goddaughters, Donna Ramsey, Allecia Boscarino, Selena Ramsey, Jeanine Diener, Mariann Boddington, and her furry companion Rico Suave. She is also survived by several special family members and friends. A funeral service will be held Monday, October 5 at 11 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mary will be laid to rest in Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Michigan Humane Society/michiganhumane.org. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com