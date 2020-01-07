The Macomb Daily Obituaries
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Mary Lynn VanAssche Obituary
Van Assche, Mary Lynn, age 69, died January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Raymond. Dear mother of Dawn (Zachary) Massad, Michelle Juhl, and James Van Assche. Loving grandmother of Mazen and Oscar Massad, and Thomas and Timothy Juhl. Sister of Margaret (Leonard) Agius. Memorial Visitation Saturday 2-6 p.m., with a 5 p.m. Memorial Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd.) in Warren. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 10, 2020
