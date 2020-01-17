|
Mary Margaret Kreft, Born on December 3, 1930 - Passed on December 26, 2019. Survived by her loving husband of 71 years, John E. Kreft. Seven daughters, Lynda (Mark) Pustelak, Ann (Larry) Waller, Denise Kreft, Katharine Kreft, Joanne (Jeff) Kulka, Teresa (Scott) Telly, Anita (Mark) Sirowatka. Preceded in death by son Gregory R. Kreft. Survived by fifteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A visitation will be held on January 24, 2020 from 3-9 p.m. with a Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at the Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home located at 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Road in Sterling Heights. On Saturday, January 25 a service will be held at St. Jane Francis De Chantal located at 38750 Ryan Road in Sterling Heights starting with visitations at 9:30 a.m., with a Mass following at 10 a.m.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 19, 2020