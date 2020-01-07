The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
DiCaro, Mary Rose, age 81, passed away on January 7, 2020; beloved wife of Salvatore (Sam); loving mother of Sal (Mary), Lisa (Jerry), Juillet, Chris, and Jeff (Jackie); proud mema of Jerry, Sammy (Horgan) Cara (Ben), Nicole (Tyler), Dominic, and Christopher. The family will greet friends at Kaul Funeral Home of Clinton Township on Sunday, January 12th from 3:00pm until 9:00pm. Funeral service to follow on Monday, January 13th at St. Isadore, 18201 23 Mile Road, instate at 11:30am until the time of mass at 12:00 noon. Fond memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KaulFuneralHome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 9, 2020
