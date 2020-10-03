Mary Rose Stolarski (nee Karus), age 94, passed away on October 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Dear sister of Josephine Backowski. She was also predeceased by her brother Herman. Mary is survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and even great great nephews. She was a member of VFW post 9021 and past president of the woman's auxiliary.Visitation will take place on Sunday (October 4th) from 4pm-8pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd (3 blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica. Funeral Mass will take place Monday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Rd., Utica. She will lie instate at 9:30am until the time of mass at 10am. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Please share a memory at SullivanFuneralDirectors.com