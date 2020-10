Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Schwartz, 79, of Imlay City, Michigan, died October 11, 2020. Survived by: husband: Jim; children: Kimberley, Gregory, Michelle, and Leane; and five grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A memorial is being planned for a later date. Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City.



