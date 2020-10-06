1/1
Mary "Fran" Vicari
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Frances “Fran” Vicari, age 80, passed away on October 5th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife to Carmen Joseph “Joe”. Beloved sister to Shirl Ida Jane Lundy and Mart Parker. Loving mother to Jennie (David) Awe, Madeline Jane (Jeff) LaPratt, Joseph (MJ) and Michele. Cherished grandmother to 10 and great-grandmother to 12. Visitation Friday from 1-9 PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Service on Saturday at 10 AM at the funeral home. ahpeters.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Service
10:00 AM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved