On Tuesday, July 28, 2020 Mary Witt, loving wife & mother of four, passed away at the age of 88. Mary was born August 31, 1931, in Detroit MI to Peter & Mary (Ward) Limina. On January 21, 1956 she married Paul Witt. They raised one son, and three daughters. Mary had a passion for gardening. She loved watching the birds come visit the lovely gardens which were admired by many. She was know for her kind and compassionate spirit.She is survived by her husband Paul and their four children, Paul (Sherrie), Sheila Diedrich(Robert), Cathleen Matthes, & Christine Butler (Matthew). She was blessed with nine grandchildren and three great-granddaughters.Visitation will be August 3, from 4 to 8pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd, Clinton Twp, MI 48035. Instate will be August 4 10:00am until the 10:30 Funeral Mass at St. Ronald Catholic Church 17701 15 Mile Rd, Clinton Twp, MI 48035. Inurnment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.



