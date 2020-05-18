MaryAlice E. Pieters
MaryAlice E. Pieters, passed away on May 16, 2020 at the age of 73. MaryAlice was a member of St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, loved crocheting and was an avid reader. MaryAlice is the cherished wife of Carl. Loving mother of Christine (Donald) Nellis and Daniel (Gina) Pieters. Dear grandmother of Chelsea (Jacob), Douglas, Phillip, MaryAnna, Jacquelyne, Vaughn and great grandmother of Amelia and Audrey. MaryAlice is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Beatrice Bertrand and siblings Donald and Douglas Bertrand. Mary’s family will receive friends at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile Road, New Baltimore on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass, Friday, May 22, 2020 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria St, New Baltimore. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. gendernalikfh.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
