Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MaryAnn Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryAnn Gregory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryAnn Gregory Obituary
MaryAnn Gregory passed away October 30, 2019. She was born on March 23, 1930 in Southbend, Indiana to Reme and Norma Van Oothegem. Wife of Jack Gregory (55 yrs). Survived by daughters Gail and Gloria Cartwright; son Dennis; grandson Steven, daughter-in-law Kimberly, sister-in-law Julius. Moved from Eastpointe Michigan to Vegas in 2015. Longtime member and volunteer at St Charles Church in Detroit. Loved to shop, read, eat sweets and do crossword puzzles. Memorial services to be announced.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -