|
|
MaryAnn Gregory passed away October 30, 2019. She was born on March 23, 1930 in Southbend, Indiana to Reme and Norma Van Oothegem. Wife of Jack Gregory (55 yrs). Survived by daughters Gail and Gloria Cartwright; son Dennis; grandson Steven, daughter-in-law Kimberly, sister-in-law Julius. Moved from Eastpointe Michigan to Vegas in 2015. Longtime member and volunteer at St Charles Church in Detroit. Loved to shop, read, eat sweets and do crossword puzzles. Memorial services to be announced.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 10, 2019