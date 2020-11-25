November 23, 2020. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Richard (Charlotte), Linda, Cynthia Potestivo, Michael (Debbie), Donna (Mark) Winghart, and Ron. Proud and adored grandmother of Dr. Rachelle (Anupoom) Stopczynski-Gupta, Megan, Jaclyn (Daniel) Benjamin, Joe (Stephanie), Tiffany, Heather (Nathan) Hugo, Chris, Dr. Payton, Jeffrey, and great grandmother of Michael Potestivo, Ayan, and Kavi Gupta. Dear sister of Sharon, Joseph, and Robert. Due to the given circumstances, there will be no public visitation or service. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com