Hycko, Maryanna Patricia - age 78, died October 6, 2020. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Born January 21, 1942 in Detroit to Joseph and Maryanna Hycko. She lived most of her life in Fraser and was known for feeding the neighborhood kids. Maryanna was a caregiver at Wellbridge in Utica for many years. Surviving are: son, Michael Forter of Elgin, IL; daughter, Debora DeFauw of Fenton; four grandchildren, Ashley (Marc) Brown, Lauren (Mariano) Mercado, Kelly and Erica DeFauw. Arrangements by Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Rd., Fenton, MI 48430.



