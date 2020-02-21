Home

Matilda â€œTillyâ€ Mae Horton

Matilda â€œTillyâ€ Mae Horton Obituary
Matilda “Tilly” Mae Horton, maiden name Kott, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in her daughters’ home in Anchorage, Alaska. Tilly is survived by her children, Ronald (Judy) Horton, Richard Grabowski, Cynthia (Horton) Kott, Charles Horton, Christopher (Theresa) Horton. She is also survived by her daughter in-law, Sharon (Moore) Grabowski; 18 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; and her many loved extended family members and close friends. Tilly was preceded in death by her father, Peter Kott; mother, Anna Kott; first husband, Chet Grabowski; second husband, Ronald Horton; son, Rod Grabowski; stepson, Rick Horton; and daughter, Kathleen (Horton) Stewart. Viewing will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Goetzville, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 A.M. R.Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 22, 2020
