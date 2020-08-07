It is with great sadness that we share that Matthew Ray (Matt) Griebe was tragically killed in a car accident on July 10th, 2020 in Ann Arbor MI. Matt was born on April 3, 1984 in Warren, MI. Matt was a certified critical care paramedic and was a BLS/ACLS/PALS instructor for Health Education Strategies. He also owned and operated Save a Life Education. Matt’s favorite hobbies were buying and trading sports cards and bowling. Matt started bowling at a very young age and amassed 10+ perfect games along with a handful of 800 series during his lifetime. Despite Matt’s tough exterior he had a heart of gold and would help anyone who needed it. Matt’s priority in life was his daughter, Reilly Marie Burns, who he continued to co-parent with her mother and dear friend, Victoria Burns. His other priorities included his family and his animals Sparky, Lucy, Princess and Gally (dogs) and Inky and Cocoa (cats). Matt is survived first and foremost by his daughter Reilly in addition to his father Robert Griebe, his mother Deanna (Jim) Griebe, his brothers Michael and Brandon (Stephanie Caudill) and his sister Stacey (Ronald Darr). Additionally Matt is survived his girlfriend Breanne Dilorenzo and her children, Oliver, Rhys and Haylianne, his niece Peyton, his nephew Connor, his “stepson” Raymond Heck, his great aunt Catherine Griebe, his aunt Susan McFadden and many, many cousins and friends. Matt was predeceased by his beloved niece Autumn Elizabeth Darr and his grandparents Lee and Patricia Griebe and Bill and Sharon McFadden. A celebration of Matt’s life will be held August 9th at 1:30 at the Belojski American Center 62100 North Ave (North of 28 Mile Ray MI.48096. A BBQ luncheon will follow the service as Matt was always looking for a BBQ’D Burger. Any donations can be made to the ASPCA and/or the American Heart Association
.