Maureen Theresa Farrell, 65, of Macomb, MI passed away on Monday April 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Catherine Wright. She is survived by her son, Jason M. Farrell and his three children Mariana, Marcella, and Marcus Farrell all of Lexington, MI; brother, Terry Farrell and his wife Janice of Brown city, MI and sister, Charlene Adkins of Knoxville, TN. The family is having a service at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 47120 Romeo Plank Road, Macomb, MI on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 26, 2019