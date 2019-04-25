Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
47120 Romeo Plank Road
Macomb, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Theresa Farrell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maureen Theresa Farrell Obituary
Maureen Theresa Farrell, 65, of Macomb, MI passed away on Monday April 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Catherine Wright. She is survived by her son, Jason M. Farrell and his three children Mariana, Marcella, and Marcus Farrell all of Lexington, MI; brother, Terry Farrell and his wife Janice of Brown city, MI and sister, Charlene Adkins of Knoxville, TN. The family is having a service at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 47120 Romeo Plank Road, Macomb, MI on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.