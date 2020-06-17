Maurice Morrissette

Maurice “Moe” Morrissette ied Sunday, June 14, 2020. After a courageous battle with cancer. Throughout life, Moe was an active member in every community in which he lived. Starting early he sat on various boards and committees from the Huron Elementary PTO to the Clinton Township board of Trustees. While he loved the time he spent with the Kiwanis, Goodfellas, or planning a community, he found pure joy in retirement. After retiring as owner and operator of Detroit Fabrics, Moe enjoyed his time with his wife of 55 years, Carol. Living between his dream houses in Punta Gorda, Florida and Lexington, Michigan he spent his golden years watching his grandchildren grow, golfing with his friends, planning theme dinners by the pool and acting in goofy plays. He created a life he loved. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Carol (Maas); sons, Jeffery (Maggie Rathouz), Eric (Diane) Morrissette; and daughter, Danielle (Chris) Carroll; a brother, Conrad (Gail) of Connecticut; a sister, Myra (Richard) Weeks of Skandia, Michigan and four grandchildren that he dearly loved, Luke and Lily Morrissette and Jacob and Brendan Carroll. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Martha; and brothers, Raymond and Alan Morrissette. Family and friends are planning a celebration of life for a later date. Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Please consider a memorial contribution to Gift of Life Foundation, 3861 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 www.giftoflifefoundationmi.org/contribute-now/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.