Maxine Phillips Roddewig, age 92, of Clinton Township, MI, passed away on February 26, 2020. She is the beloved wife of the late Robert Roddewig; Loving mother Linda Lee Grunewald and Rick Bryan Phillips; cherished grandmother of Chad Grunewald (Jaime), Heather Phillips, and Andrea; dear great-grandmother of Zoey, Serena, Felix, and Link; dearest sister of Rev. Burt Harger (Marlyss); beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Maxine was predeceased by son John B. Phillips, II, sister Kay Hawkins and brother-in-law Harold Hawkins. Maxine loved life, and showed it through the things she enjoyed. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church Sterling Heights. Maxine was a life-time member of her choir, and loved to sing in quartets, duets and harmony. She also dabbled in art as a water colorist. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Rd, Clinton Township, MI. A brief visitation will follow Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10:30 a.m., until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church Sterling Heights, 12500 Canal Rd, Sterling Heights, MI. Interment will take place at Clinton Grove Cemetery in Clinton Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Music Ministry of Christ Lutheran Church Sterling Heights. Share a memory at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 1, 2020