Maybelle M. Cook
Mrs. Maybelle M. Cook, age 84 of Mount Clemens, passed away Thursday afternoon at her home. She was born on May 25, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late Theodore and Ruth (Huard) Krause. On July 12, 1958, Maybelle was united in marriage with Virgil Wayne Cook, Sr. in Algonac, Michigan. Mr. Cook passed away on July 17, 2010. Maybelle was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Clemens, the Red Hat Society, MARSP Delta Kappa Gamma, volunteered at the Salvation Army, MCREST, Second Hand Rose and the Macomb County Democratic Party. She worked as a teacher at L’Anse Creuse Public Schools. Mrs. Cook is survived by two children, Virgil Wayne (Anne) Cook, Jr. and Cheryl (Tyrone) Stevenson; three grandchildren, Dion Stevenson-Cook, Jack Cook, and Katharine Cook; and a brother, Theodore (Barbara) Krause. Visiting hours are on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. in the Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 Northbound Gratiot Avenue, Mount Clemens. Due to Covid-19 restrictions: 10 visitors at a time, face masks must be worn the entire time (mouth and nose have to be covered). Food or drinks not permitted. Please limit your time to 10 minutes of viewing to allow another guest to visit. A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 168 Cass Avenue, Mount Clemens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Turning Point in Mount Clemens or MCREST. Share Memories at willandschwarzkoff.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
