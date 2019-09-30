|
Baker, Melvin Joseph, age 77, died on September 29, 2019 and was born on July 11, 1942 in Alpena, Michigan to the late Joseph H. and Lillian M. (nee Pracy-Randall) Baker. Mel lived a successful life that was filled with an abundance of loving family and friends. He was formerly married to Carol Lowry which resulted in their children, Pepper, Ginger Sue (Frank) Urbano, Candice (Lawrence) DeVos, and Daniel Baker (fiance, Melina Bott). Brother of Malvina (Billy Jack) Miles, Clarence (Jean) Baker, Julie (Eddie) Moskal, Patricia (Michael) Klaver, and the late James, Wilbert (Mary), Harry, Robert (Jill), Margaret, and Joseph H. Baker, Jr. He is Grandfather of Marchie, Amber, Ivy, Chelsea, Thomas, Ethan, and Nathan. Great-Grandfather of Alexis, Lillian, Lucas, Maddox, Richard, Silas, and Negan. Memorial gathering at Ford Funeral Home, 26560 Van Dyke (South of 11 Mile Road or the I-696 expressway) Center Line, Michigan, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Memorial Service Thursday, October 3, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen Clark, presiding.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 1, 2019