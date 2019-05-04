The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Melvin Loch Obituary
passed away on May 2, 2019. Melvin is survived by his children, Sandra DiSipio, Daniel (JoAnn) Loch, Kathleen (Richard) Gaca, Nancy Loch, Jacqueline ( Steven), Laboda, Amy (Eric) Nanni, and Angela (Michael) Schoen; son-in-law, Tim Fischer; 18 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret Loch; daughter, Karen Fischer; grandchildren, Nicole DiSipio, and Carlyle Fischer; parents, Frank and Grace Loch; siblings, Germaine Krzeszewski, Caroline Zaborny, and Jim Loch. Visitation is May 6th from 2-8 p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. Mass at 10 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. instate on May 7th at St. Isidore Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd, Macomb. Inurnment will take place on a later date at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials tributes would be appreciated to Gary Sinise Foundation for Veterans.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 5, 2019
