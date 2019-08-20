|
|
age 29, August 18, 2019 Husband of Kaleigh. Loving son of Gordon (Dawn) Kamyszek and the late Janine Boulay. Dearest brother of Sabrina, William (Maria), Joseph, David, John & Samantha. Also survived by aunts, uncles, niece, nephew, cousins and dear friends. Michael was a graduate of Clintondale High School and truly had a passion for automobiles and became a highly distinguished auto technician. Visitation Friday 3-7pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 21, 2019