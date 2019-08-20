The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kamyszek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Kamyszek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. Kamyszek Obituary
age 29, August 18, 2019 Husband of Kaleigh. Loving son of Gordon (Dawn) Kamyszek and the late Janine Boulay. Dearest brother of Sabrina, William (Maria), Joseph, David, John & Samantha. Also survived by aunts, uncles, niece, nephew, cousins and dear friends. Michael was a graduate of Clintondale High School and truly had a passion for automobiles and became a highly distinguished auto technician. Visitation Friday 3-7pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now