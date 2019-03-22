Home

Andriaschko, Michael, age 72, beloved Son of the late Oleksa & the late Kateryna Loving Brother of Jaroslaw & Bohdan, Dearest Cousin of Fred (Kristine) Andriaschko, Walter Andriaschko & Anna (David)) Wilde. Visitation Sunday 4-9 pm at the Sterling Hts. Chapel of the E. J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors 3801 18 Mile Rd. Parish Prayers Sun. 7 pm. Funeral Mon. in state 10:30 am until 11 am Mass at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ryan Rd. 1 blk south of 11 mile in Warren.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 23, 2019
