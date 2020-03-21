|
Michael Anthony Cummins of Clinton Twp, MI passed away on March 17, 2020. Michael was born July 15, 1956 in Detroit, MI to Helen Cummins and the late James Cummins. Mike is survived by his dear wife Ruth; mother Helen; siblings: Mark (Naree) Cummins; Maria (Tom) Furman; Carol (John) Fellows; Bruce Kirsten; nieces and nephews: Rebecca Cummins; Adella Cummins; Nick Kirsten, Andy (Marcy) Kirsten; Kate (Nick) Kresho; Karen Kirsten; Jean Kirsten,; John (Cindy) Fellows; and Mike (Anne) Fellows. He was predeceased by his father James and sister-in-law, Janet. A celebration of life will be set up at a later date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 22, 2020