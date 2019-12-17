|
|
Michael C. Maison, 70 of St. Clair Shores, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born December 30, 1948 in Mt. Clemens to the late Herbert Sr. and Sally (Knight) Maison. Police officer for over 29 years for the City of Roseville, MI retiring in 2001. Survived by children; Coley (Sandra) Maison, Karlene (Mick) Czachorowski, Shenna (Sean) Maison-Boyer, and Autumn (Rick Maisano) Maison, 9 grandchildren; brothers Bud and Norm Maison, sisters Sally (Rick) Cairo and Robin (George) Petersmarck, friend and former-wife Alexis Maison and stepson Neil Ripley. Preceded by wife Linda (Allor) Maison, daughter Trisha Maison, and brother Jim Maison. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Mt. Clemens. Memorial Mass Monday, December 30, 2019 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, St. Clair Shores. View full obituary at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 22, 2019