The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
586-463-0098
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Maison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael C. Maison


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael C. Maison Obituary
Michael C. Maison, 70 of St. Clair Shores, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born December 30, 1948 in Mt. Clemens to the late Herbert Sr. and Sally (Knight) Maison. Police officer for over 29 years for the City of Roseville, MI retiring in 2001. Survived by children; Coley (Sandra) Maison, Karlene (Mick) Czachorowski, Shenna (Sean) Maison-Boyer, and Autumn (Rick Maisano) Maison, 9 grandchildren; brothers Bud and Norm Maison, sisters Sally (Rick) Cairo and Robin (George) Petersmarck, friend and former-wife Alexis Maison and stepson Neil Ripley. Preceded by wife Linda (Allor) Maison, daughter Trisha Maison, and brother Jim Maison. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Mt. Clemens. Memorial Mass Monday, December 30, 2019 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, St. Clair Shores. View full obituary at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -