McClintock, Michael Cary, of Sterling Heights passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 7, 1977 in Royal Oak, Michigan. Michael was a hard worker and a loving and devoted family man. He was a 3rd Degree Master Mason and was honored to be a part of that brotherhood. He enjoyed boating, bass fishing, mountain biking and was extremely passionate about music and art. Michael is survived by his beloved wife Debbie and his loving daughters Ashley and Lauren. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother Sheila (Bryon), father Cary (Susan), siblings Angela (Chad), Mandi (Ryan), John (Becky), Jackie, Kyra (Orlando) and Rashida; mother and father in law Myra and Richard Kaszubski; brother in law Tom; nieces and nephews Neal, Ethan, Eisley, Landon, Kailyn, Morgan, Abbey and Kaylee; as well as many special Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many close friends. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday March 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Troy Christian Chapel located at 400 East Long Lake Road, Troy, MI 48085. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to his wife and daughters. Envelopes will be available at the church or can be mailed to 30568 Berghway Trail, Warren, MI 48092 Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary