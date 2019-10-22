|
|
Michael David McKee, of Okemos, MI and formerly of Mount Clemens, MI passed away on October 16, 2019 at the age of 65. Michael was born on February 14, 1954 in Mount Clemens, the son of David McKee and Mary (Long) McKee. He worked much of his career as a welder, but most recently work for General Motors as a testing technician. Michael loved animals, nature, and spending time outdoors. He loved to fish, feed the birds, and just walk in the woods. He was a practical joker with a great sense of humor, and could always make you laugh. Michael, above all, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his nephews and nieces. Surviving are his sister, Kathleen (Bryan) Snyder; brothers, Daniel (Deb) Schackmann; Patrick (Patricia) Schackmann; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. A celebration of Mike’s life will be on Saturday, October 26 at 1 p.m. at the Gowanie Golf Club, 24770 S. River Rd. in Mount Clemens. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the in memory of Michael. To share memories or condolences, please visit:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 23, 2019