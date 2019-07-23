Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
American Veterans Post #72
57581 Amvets Drive
New Haven, MI
MICHAEL EARL LUBICK


1958 - 2019
MICHAEL EARL LUBICK Obituary
Michael Earl Lubick, born November 18, 1958, deceased July 9, 2019, is loved and will be missed. Proceeded in death by son John Fernandis, and his parents Daniel and Carolyn Lubick. Mike is survived by son Michael Lubick (Lisa) and daughter Andrea McGrail (Joshua). His pride and joy was always his 11 grandchildren. Mike is also survived by his brothers David (Michele), Rick (the late Cindy) and his sister Kelly Lilly (Donald). A celebration of the life of Michael Earl Lubick will be held July 26th at 6pm at the American Veterans Post #72, 57581 Amvets Drive, New Haven, MI 48048.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 24, 2019
