Michael J. Lackowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lackowski, Michael J., age 68, May 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Kristine for 42 years. Dear father of Alicia (Mark) LaDuke, Jason (Emily) and Megan (Brian) Riege. Proud grandfather of Finn, Gavin, Nora, Avery, Owen and Addison. Dearest son of Jeanette and the late Ervin, brother of Gary, Marcia (Kevin) Petsch and Glen. Michael loved being a grandfather, gardening and maintaining his immaculate yard, enjoyed Miller Lite and collecting classic cars. Services will be held privately. Share a memory at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved