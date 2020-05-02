Lackowski, Michael J., age 68, May 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Kristine for 42 years. Dear father of Alicia (Mark) LaDuke, Jason (Emily) and Megan (Brian) Riege. Proud grandfather of Finn, Gavin, Nora, Avery, Owen and Addison. Dearest son of Jeanette and the late Ervin, brother of Gary, Marcia (Kevin) Petsch and Glen. Michael loved being a grandfather, gardening and maintaining his immaculate yard, enjoyed Miller Lite and collecting classic cars. Services will be held privately. Share a memory at:



