Golemba, Michael Julius, 52 years old of Clinton Township, Michigan passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 18th, 2019. Michael was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 18th, 1966. He graduated from Stevenson High School and continued on to receive an associate degree in Physical Therapy from Baker College. Michael enjoyed playing ice hockey, guitar, the Detroit Red Wings and Tigers. Mike was also a big fan of the Michigan State Spartans. He was a loving son, brother and uncle that believed in Family. Michael is survived by his father William, brother Russell, niece Nikole, nephew Russell Jr, and other family and friends. Michael is preceded in death by his Mother Ruth and his brother Steven. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the . To family and friends, a million words will not bring Michael back to us; we know because we’ve tried. Neither would a million tears; we know because we’ve tried. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one the chain will link again. Good Bye Michael. Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary