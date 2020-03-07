The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Services
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
View Map
Michael M. Vermiglio

Michael M. Vermiglio Obituary
Michael M. Vermiglio, age 77, passed away March 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen for 56 years. Loving father of Janis Kovach. Proud grandfather of Hunter Kovach. Dearest brother of Mary (John) Saladiak and the late Phillip Vermiglio. Michael is survived by many sisters and brothers in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2-9 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp. Memorial service will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory with the family on Michael’s online guestbook.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 8, 2020
