Opland, Michael P., Curtisville, Michigan formerly of Harrison Township, age 75, died on Saturday August 3, 2019. Michael Patrick was born in Oak Park, Illinois to the late Albert and Francis (Bryczki) Opland. Mike served in the U.S. Coast Guard from September 19, 1963 to September 18, 1969. He was a civil engineer for the US Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command in Warren, Michigan retiring after 21 years of service. Mr. Opland is survived by his wife Marcia and his daughter Melonie. Also surviving are 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Road, Holly, Michigan. To sign online guestbook visit
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 11, 2019