Foster, Michael R., resident of Clinton Township and former longtime resident of Fraser, died peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on April 12, 2019. He was 77 years of age. Mike was born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan on October 30, 1941, son of the late James and Margaret (Hamilton) Foster. He was united in marriage to his wife, Judy (Parquette) on July 14, 1998 in Fraser. Mike was quite the entrepreneur and was most known for Mike Foster's Saloon in Fraser where he proudly owned and operated for 22 years. He enjoyed going to the casino and playing Black Jack. Mike always looked forward to his occasional trips to Vegas with family and friends. Mike also started the first store at Fraser High School. To know Mike was to love him. He always made everyone feel special and loved. Mike understood the value of friendship and was always there for everyone. He loved visiting with friends and family and everyone enjoyed his cookies that he would bring. Mike will always be remembered for his smile that would light up a room, his welcoming words and the love and compassion he extended to others. He will be deeply missed and his light will always continue to glow in our hearts forever. Mike is the devoted husband of Judy; dearest father of Deborah (Larry) Vorce, Jill (John) Aubry and the late Dawn Clouser; dear step-father of Richard (Linda) Wolf, Mark (Teri) Wolf, Tim (Jackie) and Cheri Wolf; cherished grandfather of 20 beautiful grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; beloved brother of Nancy Jolly and Rick (Johnnie) Foster and the late Donald and Dennis Daly, Joanne, Neil (Shirley), James (Nancy) and Charles (Linda); and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation has already taken place at Faulmann & Walsh Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be addressed to St Jude Children's hospital or Juvenile Diabetes RS in Mike's memory. Share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 21, 2019