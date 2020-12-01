After a courageous battle with cancer and COVID-19, on Friday, November 27, 2020, Michael Sylvester Rich, 69, of Eaton Rapids, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and the joyous laughter of his grandchildren. Michael, the son of Sylvester and Dorothy (La Moore) Rich, was born 12 minutes earlier than his identical twin Mark in Mount Clemens, MI on September 29, 1951. His family was the most important thing in his life, as well as friends and carrying on traditions. Educating others as a Civil War ‘living historian’ re-enactor was also dear to his heart. He was a member of the 5th Texas Company E re-enacting group in Michigan and the proprietor of the Emerald Peacock Saloon, which traveled around the Midwest and South giving the public a taste of what life was like in the 1860s. Michael was also a proud twin, who attended the annual Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, OH on many occasions and often won awards for best twin. Restoring cars was a lifelong hobby of his and he enjoyed driving his BMW down country roads. Michael was a talented artist in the mediums of wood working and painting. One of his wood reliefs hangs in an Ann Arbor Franklin Lloyd Wright House. He worked as a design engineer in the auto industry, frequently with General Motors. Michael is survived by his significant other of 12 years, Kathy Konath of Eaton Rapids; sons, Michael (Christine) Rich of OK, Nicholas (Melissa) Rich of Mason; grandchildren, David, Jacob and Matthew Rich of OK, Noel, Autumn and Maize Rich of Mason; siblings, Greg (Sheryl) Rich of New Baltimore, Mark Rich of Oscoda, Cheryl Zaner of NC; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandra Rich. A Memorial Mass will take place at 11 am on Wednesday December 30, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 515 E. Knight St. Eaton Rapids. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the following link, bit.ly/MichaelSRichMemorial. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. Please visit our website to place online condolences:



