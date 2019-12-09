|
Stebbins, Micheal G., age 56 of Romeo died December 6, 2019. Mike retired as a Die Process Engineer after 33 years at Chrysler Corp. He was a volunteer football and track coach. He is survived by his wife Julie Stebbins, two sons Daniel (Stephanie) Stebbins and Andrew (Jenna) Stebbins, his father Gordon and his sister Shelly DeKay. A visitation will be held on Tuesday December 10, 2019 from 2:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Carman Funeral Home in Brown City. Funeral services will be held at the Heritage Church in Imlay City on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Memorial may be made to the Timothy Initiative at ttionline.org. Full obituary at www.Carmanfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 10, 2019