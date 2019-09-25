|
|
age 91, died September 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert, Sr.; loving mother of Robert (Mary), Steven (Rhoda), the late James and the late Richard; loving mother-in-law of Linda; adored grandmother of Courtney (Phillip), Colin (Allie), Jaclyn (Michael), James (Corrina) and Michael; dearest great-grandmother of Phillip, Stella, Cordelia, Starlyn and Tara; dear sister of Donald, Arleen and the late Alvin, Carl, Nelson, William and Butch; daughter of the late William and Lillian. Visitation will be held September 27th from 3-8 p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. Funeral at 11 a.m. with 10 a.m. instate on September 28th at the funeral home. Internment at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. Memorials would be appreciated to St. Luke Lutheran Church or McLaren Hospice.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 26, 2019