passed away on February 4 and February 5, respectively, at the ages of 82 and 86. Survived by their children, Donna (Mike) Tibbits, Sue (David) Tschirhart, Kathy (John) McDonagh; grandchildren, Nicole (Jeff Rudd) Toutant and Jacob (Tamra) Roth; step-granddaughter Brianna Willey; Frank's sister Betty Potvin and Millie's siblings Elsie Northup, Johnny (Dot Ann) Saunders; many nieces, nephews, grand pets and countless friends. Visitation Saturday 2 -8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until time of funeral 12 p.m. at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blocks East of Van Dyke), Utica. Please share a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 7, 2019