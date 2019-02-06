Home
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
Millie and Frank Curatolo Obituary
passed away on February 4 and February 5, respectively, at the ages of 82 and 86. Survived by their children, Donna (Mike) Tibbits, Sue (David) Tschirhart, Kathy (John) McDonagh; grandchildren, Nicole (Jeff Rudd) Toutant and Jacob (Tamra) Roth; step-granddaughter Brianna Willey; Frank's sister Betty Potvin and Millie's siblings Elsie Northup, Johnny (Dot Ann) Saunders; many nieces, nephews, grand pets and countless friends. Visitation Saturday 2 -8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until time of funeral 12 p.m. at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blocks East of Van Dyke), Utica. Please share a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 7, 2019
