|
|
Age 90, of Alma, formerly of Franklin, NC passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Masonic Pathways with her family by her side. She was born November 20, 1928 in Detroit the only child of Walter and Marie (Neighebauer) Smith. She was a 1946 graduate of Mt. Clemens High School. In 1980 she married James Grover Miller. Molly worked for over 10 years as a Head Cook in L’Anse Creuse School District in Clinton Township, before her retirement. She attended Franklin United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Franklin Gem and Mineral Society, serving as a past officer. Molly was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her sons, Steven (Kathy) Graul of Hudsonville, David (Suzanne) Graul of Shelby Township, Craig (Kim) Graul of Las Vegas; six grandchildren, Scott, Amanda, David, Eric, Ashley and Katie; and five great-grandchildren, Lillian, Lincoln, Maxwell, Harrison and Sylvin. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Robert Graul and second husband, James Miller. Per Molly’s wishes a cremation has taken place with no services to be held at this time. Interment will be held in Cadillac Memorial Cemetery in Clinton Township at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Molly’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 19, 2019