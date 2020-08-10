Passed away August 8, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born January 12, 1927. Beloved husband of Grace. Dear father of Frederick (Barbara), Aileen (Angelo) Lema and Vincent (Denise). Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Kathleen McCarthy, Patricia (Robert) Schy and the late James. He is survived by his sister in law Ruth Covyeau and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 2-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 E. 13 Mile Road (west of Hoover) Warren. Instate Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 31555 Hoover Road (north of 13 Mile) Warren. Interment St. John Cemetery, Fraser. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be addressed to Children's Hospital of Michigan or Ronald McDonald House. Expressions of sympathy may be shared



