GOULETTE, MYRNA J. GOULETTE, Myrna J., age 90, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was born in New Haven, MI, August 9, 1928. She attended Cleary College after graduating from high school, and worked for 10 years at the Macomb County Superintendent of Schools in a secretarial position. She had many interests, including sketching, reading, listening to music, keeping a yearly journal, and traveling up north to see the fall colors. Her one true wish was to have a family. On May 5, 1951 Myrna married Willard Goulette, and made their home in Mt. Clemens. Surviving are two sons, Richard (Ginette) of Linden and Jeffrey (Susan) of Bruce, and grandson, Richard Jr. (R.J.). She was predeceased by her husband, Willard, and parents Clinton and Eva Sherman. Visiting hours are 2-9 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 NB Gratiot, Mt. Clemens. Funeral 11 a.m., Friday at the funeral home. Private burial will follow at Clinton Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 26, 2019
