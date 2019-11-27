|
|
Myron E. Engel, age 80, of Eastpointe, Michigan passed away on November 26, 2019, in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. He was born on July 9, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan, to the proud parents of Erhardt and Norma Engel. He is the beloved husband to Janice Engel for 53 years. Myron is the loving father of Constance (Russell) Semenjuk and Keith Engel. He is the cherished grandpa to Jackson Engel. Myron will be missed by many family and friends. Myron will lie in state on Monday December 2, 2019, beginning at 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am, at St. Thomas Lutheran Church 23801 Kelly Road, Eastpointe, Michigan 48201. Interment will take place at St. Peter Cemetery in Eastpointe. Family will receive friends on Saturday November 30, 2019, from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, and on Sunday December 1, 2019, from 2:00 – 8:00 pm, at Kaul Funeral Home 27830 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, Michigan 48066. Memorial donation may be made to the St. Thomas Lutheran Church.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 1, 2019