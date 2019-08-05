The Macomb Daily Obituaries
PLETOS, Myrtle H., age 96, died August 4, 2019. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 11804 S. Saginaw St., Grand Blanc. Fr. Bill Wegher celebrant. Interment at Whit Chapel Cemetery. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Sharp Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 6063 Fenton Road, Flint where a scripture service will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Visitation will also be held from 10 -11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Born August 19, 1922 to John and Clara (Tartro) LaBean. Surviving are: two daughters, Kathleen (Garry) Alstott and Linda Murray; three stepchildren, Laurie (Pat) Lubomski, Sandy (Ted) Garman and Ken (Sandi) Caster; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; sister, Marian Davison; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her husband, Charles; and two sons, James II and Joseph DeArman. Tributes may be shared at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 6, 2019
