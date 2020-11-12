N. Sharon Tadra (Fraser) passed away November 11, 2020 at the age of 81. She was the loving wife of James Tadra for 50 years. The beloved mother of Lauren Alicia Trevaskis and James Fraser Tadra. Also the cherished grandma of Nico and Nya. Sharon taught at South Lake High School in the Home Economics Department for over 30 years. Visitation Monday, November 16, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Road, Clinton Township. Funeral Service Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Visit www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com