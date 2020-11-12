1/
N. Sharon (Fraser) Tadra
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share N.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
N. Sharon Tadra (Fraser) passed away November 11, 2020 at the age of 81. She was the loving wife of James Tadra for 50 years. The beloved mother of Lauren Alicia Trevaskis and James Fraser Tadra. Also the cherished grandma of Nico and Nya. Sharon taught at South Lake High School in the Home Economics Department for over 30 years. Visitation Monday, November 16, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Road, Clinton Township. Funeral Service Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Visit www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
5864123000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved