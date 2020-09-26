Nan Volette Hofacker, age 84, passed away on September 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph. Volette is survived by her son, Mark (Kelly) and grandson, Christopher. She worked 22 years at NCR and was a Sunday school teacher for 15 years. Visitation on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Burial will take place at Fair View Cemetery in West Alexandria, OH on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. www.kaulfuneralhome.com