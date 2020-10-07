Nancy Ann Bleil, age 76 of Chesterfield, passed away October 5, 2020 at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Clinton Township. She is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Vikki (Jeanette) Banach and Christine Neill, and grandchildren, Ashlee, Austin, Adam, Lexi, Richie and Les. Nancy was predeceased by her sister, Patsy Krueger. Visiting hours are 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 NB Gratiot, Mount Clemens.Burial services will take place at 10:30 a.m., Saturday at Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Township with Reverend Scott Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Share memories at



